Why Jurassic World Dominion Made Steven Spielberg Emotional

As "Jurassic Park" fans everywhere prepare for the release of "Jurassic World Dominion," the film's cast and crew have begun reflecting upon the experience of making the film.

It's been 29 years since "Jurassic Park" was released, and "Jurassic World Dominion" provides the sort of reunion fans of the franchise have been craving ever since 1993. Featuring returning "Jurassic Park" characters such as Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), and Dr. Ian Malcom (Jeff Goldblum), "Jurassic World Dominion" has them collide with "Jurassic World" franchise characters such as Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard). The all-star teams must buddy up in a race against time to prevent the human race from being overwhelmed by the reintroduction of dinosaurs to Earth's ecosystem. Along the way, dangers will be faced, and personal conflicts will be dealt with.

The original "Jurassic Park" director Steven Spielberg doesn't hold the reins for this installment of the franchise, as the newest film is helmed by Colin Trevorrow (who has hinted he'd like to see Bryce Dallas Howard take his place on future films). However, that doesn't mean Spielberg hasn't been kept abreast of what was happening on the "Jurassic World Dominion" set, and it turns out that a very specific moment on the set touched him as deeply as it would touch the most die-hard "Jurassic" fans.