Fans Are Worried About The Returning Characters In Jurassic World Dominion

Taking to the "Jurassic Park" subreddit, user u/Ok_Echidna9717 posed the question: "Do you think they'll do Grant, Sattler, & Malcolm justice in 'Dominion'?" and the responses were overwhelmingly mixed. Redditor u/Galaxy_Megatron has high hopes for the dynamic between the original trio. However, they also predicted, "but when they're with the new characters it'll be...not as fine." And u/IMakeItYourBusiness said, "They're the only reason I am eager to try to make opening night. That being said, I feel I very much need to keep my expectations low."

Meanwhile, u/ex_sanguination bluntly said that the inclusion of the original characters is "just a nostalgic cash grab." While a majority of the comments echoed a similar sentiment, u/FatherUnderstanding cited the early reactions to the film as a reason not to worry, saying, "According to people that already saw the movie, the three are the best part."

In fact, u/FatherUnderstanding is mostly right. Early reactions to "Jurassic World Dominion" have been mixed, though one thing is clear: the "Jurassic Park" trio seems to be getting the most praise. Scott Menzel noted the inclusion of the original cast as one of the few high points of the film, while Fandango's Erik Davis specifically gave a shout-out to Jeff Goldblum, who will now make his fourth appearance in the "Jurassic" franchise.

By the looks of it, fans don't have to worry much about the "Jurassic Park" cast getting their justice in "Dominion." How does "Dominion" stand on its own two feet? Well, that's a whole other can of worms.

"Jurassic World Dominion" opens stateside on June 10.