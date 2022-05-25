Colin Trevorrow Wants To Hand The Jurassic World Franchise Off To One Of Its On-Screen Stars

Colin Trevorrow, the writer, producer, and director of "Jurassic World" and the upcoming release "Jurassic World: Dominion" (per IMDb), has managed to continue the blockbuster tradition established by Steven Spielberg and Joe Johnston. Under Trevorrow, the franchise has continued to ensure that the dino-mad brand is a force to be reckoned with at the box office. The proof is in the pudding as, per Box Office Mojo, "Jurassic World" alone has made over a billion dollars worldwide on a $150 million budget.

But even the mightiest of franchises sometimes need a change of pace. The 2018 sequel to "Jurassic World," "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," was directed by J.A. Bayona instead of Trevorrow, for instance. And with "Jurassic World: Dominion" in the books, it seems that Trevorrow is looking to infuse even more new blood into the movie series. In fact, he thinks one of the co-stars featured in "Jurassic World: Dominion"' would be a perfect addition to the franchise's directing team.

Here's which actor he thinks ought to direct an installment of the "Jurassic World" franchise.