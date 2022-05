Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Colin Trevorrow Wants To Hand The Jurassic World Franchise Off To One Of Its On-Screen Stars

Colin Trevorrow, the writer, producer, and director of "Jurassic World" and the upcoming release "Jurassic World: Dominion" (per IMDb), has managed to continue the blockbuster tradition established by Steven Spielberg and Joe Johnston. Under Trevorrow, the franchise has continued to ensure that the dino-mad brand is a force to be reckoned with at the box office. The proof is in the pudding as, per Box Office Mojo, "Jurassic World" alone has made over a billion dollars worldwide on a $150 million budget.

But even the mightiest of franchises sometimes need a change of pace. The 2018 sequel to "Jurassic World," "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," was directed by J.A. Bayona instead of Trevorrow, for instance. And with "Jurassic World: Dominion" in the books, it seems that Trevorrow is looking to infuse even more new blood into the movie series. In fact, he thinks one of the co-stars featured in "Jurassic World: Dominion"' would be a perfect addition to the franchise's directing team.

Here's which actor he thinks ought to direct an installment of the "Jurassic World" franchise.