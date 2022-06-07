The Major Way Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Inspired Ms. Marvel

"Ms. Marvel," as the latest installment in the ongoing epic known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will obviously have strong connections to the movies and TV shows that came before it. We already know that Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a superhero fan in addition to being a superhero herself. Her love for Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) is well known, and she's just one of the legendary Avengers who Khan is seen looking up to on the show.

We also know that "Ms. Marvel" has a direct connection to "Spider-Man: No Way Home" thanks to a brief shot of Agent Cleary (Arian Moayed) in the trailer. But in a recent interview with "Ms. Marvel" directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the filmmakers revealed a surprising creative influence that another recent big-screen take on Spider-Man had on the show.

That would be "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," the animated Spider-Man feature film that had a big impact on the visual style of "Ms. Marvel."