New Ms. Marvel Trailer Confirms The Return Of This Pesky Spider-Man: No Way Home Character

At this point, it shouldn't come as a surprise when characters from throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, whether adapted from the comics or invented purely for the movies and shows, show up in new projects — that's kind of the whole point of the exercise. But it's still fun to see it happen, and with so many projects circling the same general period in time, you never know who's going to show up. Even minor players like Darcy (Kat Dennings) from the first two "Thor" movies and FBI Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) from "Ant-Man and the Wasp" unexpectedly found new life (and new fans) when they returned out of nowhere on "WandaVision," to the point where some viewers demanded a spin-off featuring just the two of them.

Now, fans are noticing a certain figure from the recent film "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in a new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series "Ms. Marvel," starring Iman Vellani as the titular superhero, also known as Kamala Khan.

This minor character from "No Way Home" draws a connection not just between Spidey and Ms. Marvel, but also helps incorporate the new teen superhero deeper into the larger Marvel fold — as well as promising more action from a formerly obscure government agency from the comics, that seems to be making its way to greater prominence in the MCU.

Fittingly enough, the new trailer is titled "Connected," a word which clearly describes the "Ms. Marvel" series itself.