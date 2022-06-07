Here's Your Semi-Annual Face/Off 2 Update Courtesy Of Adam Wingard

A sequel to the 1997 Nicholas Cage versus John Travolta movie "Face/Off" has been in the works for some time now. Initially, plans for a new "Face/Off" described it as a reboot of the original film. Then, in February of 2021, Adam Wingard, who's known for films like the Netflix "Death Note" adaptation and the 2021 blockbuster "Godzilla vs. Kong," was announced as its director. Later that month, Wingard revealed that the project was no longer a remake, but a sequel to the first movie.

More recently, in May of 2022, Cage discussed the new "Face/Off" in an interview published in conjunction with the premiere of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent." Although Cage didn't confirm his involvement outright, he nevertheless seems to be interested in working on the project in some capacity.

Cage's involvement, of course, would go a long way toward the sequel feeling like a direct continuation of the first film rather than a reboot of sorts — especially given the absence of original director John Woo and radio silence from Travolta about the project. Fortunately for "Face/Off" fans hoping for Cage's return, a recent interview with Wingard suggests that this is now a likely possibility.