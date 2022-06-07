Here's Your Semi-Annual Face/Off 2 Update Courtesy Of Adam Wingard
A sequel to the 1997 Nicholas Cage versus John Travolta movie "Face/Off" has been in the works for some time now. Initially, plans for a new "Face/Off" described it as a reboot of the original film. Then, in February of 2021, Adam Wingard, who's known for films like the Netflix "Death Note" adaptation and the 2021 blockbuster "Godzilla vs. Kong," was announced as its director. Later that month, Wingard revealed that the project was no longer a remake, but a sequel to the first movie.
More recently, in May of 2022, Cage discussed the new "Face/Off" in an interview published in conjunction with the premiere of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent." Although Cage didn't confirm his involvement outright, he nevertheless seems to be interested in working on the project in some capacity.
Cage's involvement, of course, would go a long way toward the sequel feeling like a direct continuation of the first film rather than a reboot of sorts — especially given the absence of original director John Woo and radio silence from Travolta about the project. Fortunately for "Face/Off" fans hoping for Cage's return, a recent interview with Wingard suggests that this is now a likely possibility.
Adam Wingard thinks of his Face/Off sequel as a Nicholas Cage movie
On June 7, Empire Magazine published an online preview of a print interview with Adam Wingard, in which he discusses his "Face/Off" sequel. Wingard revealed that, in spite of Nicholas Cage's character returning not necessarily making sense for story reasons, he's always thought of his "Face/Off" project as a Cage film. "He's just having such a moment. Even before 'Pig' came out, we saw this as a Nicolas Cage movie," he said. "That's become totally the obvious way to go now. A couple of years ago, the studio maybe would have wanted a hot, young, up-and-coming actor or something. Now, Nicolas Cage is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood again."
For what its' worth, Cage recently told Rolling Stone that he's most interested in starring in independent dramas for the time being. "That's my true passion, movies like 'Pig' or 'Leaving Las Vegas' or 'Joe.' 'Bringing Out the Dead' — I saw that recently. I have to say that might be the best movie I ever made," he said.
Nevertheless, Cage described Wingard's "Face/Off" sequel in his interview Comicbook.com as a project that seems to be actively in the works with him in mind as its star. As it stands now, then, Cage appears to be about as close to confirmed for the new "Face/Off" as possible short of an official announcement.