Nicolas Cage Has An Exciting Face/Off 2 Update

It's been almost three years since Paramount announced that "Face/Off" is going to be rebooted with an entirely new cast, Neil Moritz and David Permut are coming back to produce it, and Oren Uziel — best known for writing "22 Jump Street" and "The Cloverfield Paradox" — will be writing the script (via Deadline). A reboot made sense, given that the main character Castor Troy, played by Nicolas Cage, had died at the end of the original film.

In early 2021 changes were made, and it was announced that Adam Wingard, director of "Godzilla vs. Kong," would be writing and directing the "Face/Off" remake with his collaborator Simon Barrett. Then Wingard dropped a bombshell in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying, "It was announced as a remake and I just want to say we would absolutely never remake 'Face/Off,' because it's one of the best films ever made... I shouldn't say anything too concrete about what the plans are, [but] what Simon and I are writing, which we're extremely excited about, is a direct sequel to the original film." This statement was exciting and surprising, and fans have been waiting for some sort of news about what this direct sequel could look like. And of all people, it looks like Nicolas Cage has given us our first glimpse.