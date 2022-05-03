Nicolas Cage Has An Exciting Face/Off 2 Update
It's been almost three years since Paramount announced that "Face/Off" is going to be rebooted with an entirely new cast, Neil Moritz and David Permut are coming back to produce it, and Oren Uziel — best known for writing "22 Jump Street" and "The Cloverfield Paradox" — will be writing the script (via Deadline). A reboot made sense, given that the main character Castor Troy, played by Nicolas Cage, had died at the end of the original film.
In early 2021 changes were made, and it was announced that Adam Wingard, director of "Godzilla vs. Kong," would be writing and directing the "Face/Off" remake with his collaborator Simon Barrett. Then Wingard dropped a bombshell in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying, "It was announced as a remake and I just want to say we would absolutely never remake 'Face/Off,' because it's one of the best films ever made... I shouldn't say anything too concrete about what the plans are, [but] what Simon and I are writing, which we're extremely excited about, is a direct sequel to the original film." This statement was exciting and surprising, and fans have been waiting for some sort of news about what this direct sequel could look like. And of all people, it looks like Nicolas Cage has given us our first glimpse.
Nicolas Cage is interested in the Face/Off sequel
While making the press rounds for "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," Nicolas Cage surprised ComicBook's Brandon Davis with some news about the forthcoming "Face/Off" film."There have been some phone calls with Neal [Moritz], who I enjoyed very much working with on the first 'Face/Off,'" Cage said. "He's somebody, he's one of the true, great producers in Hollywood. And, they have been making some calls. The other ones like 'National Treasure,' I mean, their priority was a TV show. God speed to them. But, maybe 'Face/Off,' maybe."
While this comment is ambiguous — we have no idea if Cage would actually be part of a continuation story or shown in a flashback sequence — it's definitely intriguing to hear that he's actively in talks with the producers of the film for the sequel. Joan Allen, who starred in the original as Eve Archer, the wife of John Travolta's Sean Archer, has said that she hasn't been approached about the sequel but would like to chat with the filmmakers about it (via ComicBook).
For a sequel to really work and draw in the fans, Travolta would also likely need to return, and so far he isn't giving any hints about his interest. Here's hoping director Adam Wingard succeeds in getting the crew back together.