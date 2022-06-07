The Special Way Steven Spielberg Allowed Colin Trevorrow To Honor The Original Films In Jurassic World Dominion

Trevorrow added, "It feels real because her performance feels so real. Also, everything you're seeing around it was captured out in Switzerland. These are all real environments that we built. Bryce can do anything, but 'make you feel like she is in absolute mortal danger' is one of the things she can do extremely well." Fans are certainly fearing for her life in this scene.

When it comes to the legacy of both trilogies, Trevorrow wants fans to lean into the personable nature of what the series means to them individually: "I think everyone's going to have their own personal connection with it based on at what point in history they were introduced, how old they were. I love the personal connection that we have with these myths that were created by mostly Steven and George during this very short period of time." It's been nearly 30 years since "Jurassic Park" first graced our screens — and deeply impacted multiple generations of kids and adults alike.

However, "Jurassic World" ups the ante on holding humans accountable for the destruction they cause the planet and the other creatures that inhabit it for selfish gain. On the impact of the new trilogy, Trevorrow said, "I hope with this one that people feel like I've treated it with respect, that I've made bold new decisions that have made this richer and deeper." He continued, "And ultimately recognize that dinosaurs are a reminder of how very briefly we've been on this planet, and that we shouldn't treat this place as if we own it, because we coexist with a lot of living things."

"Jurassic World Dominion" releases exclusively in theaters June 10.