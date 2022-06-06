What We Do In The Shadows Fans Get A Double Dose Of Good News From FX

FX's "What We Do in the Shadows," based on the 2014 film of the same name, follows a group of misanthropic roommates who all happen to be vampires. Over its existing three seasons, the show has upended the popular tropes of vampire lore for gut-busting laughs. The vampires of "What We Do in the Shadows" may be immortal creatures of unspeakable power, but they are also bumbling, inept, and petty, a perfect comedic formula that makes each of their squabbles more uproarious than the last.

In residence are the charmingly oafish Laszlo (Matt Berry), the fearsome but off-putting Nandor (Kayvan Novak), the energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), and the wall-crawler Nadja (Natasia Demetriou). The lynchpin of the show is their familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillen), without whose thankless work the vampires can barely survive.

The ragtag gang of bloodsuckers are constantly in conflict, bouncing off each other in the mold of the best workplace comedies, with the added weight of vampire mythology creating a unique blend of absurdist and slapstick comedy that has been irresistible for fans and critics alike. The show holds an impressively high rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Even Mark Hamill of "Star Wars" fame counts himself a fan and showed up for a featured guest role as a powerful vampire with a grudge in Season 2's acclaimed "On the Run."

Now, fans of the fanged comedy have reason to celebrate anew, as FX has reportedly given the green light for even more bloodsucking belly-laughs.