What We Do In The Shadows Fans Get A Double Dose Of Good News From FX
FX's "What We Do in the Shadows," based on the 2014 film of the same name, follows a group of misanthropic roommates who all happen to be vampires. Over its existing three seasons, the show has upended the popular tropes of vampire lore for gut-busting laughs. The vampires of "What We Do in the Shadows" may be immortal creatures of unspeakable power, but they are also bumbling, inept, and petty, a perfect comedic formula that makes each of their squabbles more uproarious than the last.
In residence are the charmingly oafish Laszlo (Matt Berry), the fearsome but off-putting Nandor (Kayvan Novak), the energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), and the wall-crawler Nadja (Natasia Demetriou). The lynchpin of the show is their familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillen), without whose thankless work the vampires can barely survive.
The ragtag gang of bloodsuckers are constantly in conflict, bouncing off each other in the mold of the best workplace comedies, with the added weight of vampire mythology creating a unique blend of absurdist and slapstick comedy that has been irresistible for fans and critics alike. The show holds an impressively high rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Even Mark Hamill of "Star Wars" fame counts himself a fan and showed up for a featured guest role as a powerful vampire with a grudge in Season 2's acclaimed "On the Run."
Now, fans of the fanged comedy have reason to celebrate anew, as FX has reportedly given the green light for even more bloodsucking belly-laughs.
Staten Island's most feared vampires have been renewed for two more seasons
According to Deadline, "What We Do in the Shadows" has been renewed for two more seasons ahead of the July premiere of Season 4. This means the series will run for at least a total of 6 seasons. The screwball mockumentary has rapidly become one of FX's most beloved comedies, earning a whopping ten Emmy Awards nominations in its first two seasons and winning the passionate support of a markedly loyal fanbase.
Season 3 of the series ends with the house of vampires splitting up. Although Nandor initially plans to return to his homeland with Guillermo, he sadly finds himself leaving alone after Laszlo — wanting to stay behind and care for a newly reborn Colin Robinson — locks the familiar inside a coffin and ships him across the ocean with Nadja. How much of this storyline will be continued in Season 4 remains to be seen, as the teaser trailer for the season features the entire gang letting loose in a nightclub.
Nick Grad, who heads up Original Programming at FX, told Deadline, "'What We Do in the Shadows' excels on every level, from the brilliant cast and surprising guest stars to the producers, writers, directors and crew. We can't wait for everyone to enjoy Season 4, knowing that the next two are on the way."
Season 4 of "What We Do in the Shadows" premieres July 12 on FX, with next-day streaming available exclusively on Hulu.