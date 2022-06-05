The One Thing The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Has No Intention Of Doing

Nowadays, the biggest challenge for any "Lord of the Rings"-related project is how to stand as a singular entry in the world of Tolkien adaptations while also sharing the spotlight with Peter Jackson's acclaimed "Lord of the Rings" trilogy from the early 2000s, which are some of the most beloved films of the century so far. This is the challenge that "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" currently faces and an issue the curious Tolkien fanbase is likely pondering in the months ahead of the show's debut.

So the question is, how will the new Prime Video show compete with the older trilogy? The answer is almost unbelievably simple: It won't even try to do so. That's according to a recent Empire magazine interview with the key creative about their new series. In it, showrunner Patrick McKay said, "Anyone approaching 'Lord Of The Rings' on screen would be wrong not to think about how wonderfully right [Jackson] got so much of it," but thinking about it doesn't necessarily mean trying to match it. McKay went on to say, "But we're admirers from afar, that's it. 'The Rings of Power' doesn't try to compete with him."

We won't know exactly how "The Rings of Power" will distinguish itself from the earlier big-screen "The Lord of the Rings" adaptation, but it's clear that the creative personnel behind the show don't see themselves as in competition with Jackson, nor do that want to take anything away from what he and his team accomplished years ago.