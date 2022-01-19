Amazon's Lord Of The Rings Series Finally Has A Title And Release Date

One title to rule them all.

Amazon's "The Lord of the Rings" series has finally received an official name and release date, with producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay describing it in the announcement as a forging of "all the major stories of Middle-earth's Second Age" — including the rise of Sauron and actual making of the rings of power that are so central to the plot of Tolkien's magnum opus.

Set thousands of years before the events of "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" movies, Amazon's much-anticipated foray into the world of J.R.R. Tolkien will ultimately follow new and familiar characters from the beloved franchise, as they deal with the "long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth," according to the streaming giant. The new series is set to be Amazon's biggest production ever, with The Hollywood Reporter citing its budget at around $465 million for just the first season alone.

On Wednesday, January 19, the studio released a short teaser revealing what the "Lord of the Rings" show will be called, along with its debut date. Fan response has been ecstatic.