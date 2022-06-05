At Least One Westworld Character Isn't Who They Appear To Be In Season 4

If you're caught up with "Westworld," you'll remember that Evan Rachel Wood's Dolores is dead by the end of the show's third season. Now, considering her character is more android than organic being, fans might assume that the recent confirmation from the 2022 ATX Festival (via Deadline) that Wood's return to the show means that Dolores is also somehow coming back. But you'd be wrong, according to show co-creator Lisa Joy as well as Wood.

During a "Westworld" panel discussion that touched on Season 4, Joy confirmed, "Dolores is dead. But I really like Evan, and she's also kind of clinging, so I had to bring her back. We write a whole new character for her," said Joy at the ATX Fest "Westworld" panel. So who is Wood playing? That would be Christina, who Wood describes as "a normal woman living in a big city just trying to make it as a writer." She continued, "I was told that Dolores was meeting her rather tragic end in Season 3, so I had some convos with [co-creator] Jonathan [Nolan] and Lisa at the time about what that meant. They said, 'Yeah, you'll be back this season, and you'll look a lot like Evan Rachel Wood, but I'm not me.'"

If that's not confusing enough, James Marsden also made a surprise appearance at the panel, announcing his return to the show after being absent in Season 3. At the time of reporting, it's unclear who Marsden will be playing, but it seems unlikely he's reprising his Teddy role following the character's death in Season 2. Deadline's report states he's playing a mysterious gentleman on a date with Christina. Only time will tell what connection these characters have.