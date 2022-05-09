First Westworld Season 4 Trailer Teases Another Perfect Day In A Trippy Dystopia

Courtesy of director Michael Crichton, moviegoers had the chance to check out "Westworld" way back in 1973. The film told of a futuristic amusement park where the rich could go to live out their wildest fantasies in a simulation occupied solely by lifelike androids. However, as one could imagine, when these robots begin to malfunction, the situation gets dark very quickly. Despite this intriguing plot and the overwhelmingly positive response it garnered, "Westworld" fell into obscurity after a disappointing follow-up film and a short-lived TV continuation. Thankfully, this promising franchise didn't ultimately go to waste.

A new "Westworld" small screen series arrived on HBO in 2016 and reinvented the premise of the original film for the modern era. Equipped with a cast that included the likes of Thandiwe Newton, James Marsden, Jeffrey Wright, and more, the reboot wasted little time garnering praise for its solid performances, attention-grabbing aesthetic, and fascinating story. Thus, Season 2 premiered in 2018, followed by Season 3 in 2020. It may have lost some narrative steam and good faith with viewers along the way, but "Westworld" remains a popular title all the same as Season 4 rapidly approaches.

The fourth batch of "Westworld" episodes aims to premiere on June 26, 2022, and to build some hype, HBO has unveiled a teaser that'll surely get fans excited.