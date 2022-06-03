Rian Johnson's Peacock Series Poker Face Is Beefing Up Its Cast

Rian Johnson has found great success and recognition in the entertainment world for his contributions to the silver screen. His rise to fame kicked off proper in 2012 via the sci-fi hit "Looper," affording him the chance to helm the endlessly controversial "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi" in 2017 and bring his own murder mystery to the cinema in the form of "Knives Out" from 2019. At the same time, however, Johnson is no stranger to working within the confines of the small screen, and despite his remarkable prosperity at the movies in the past few years, he's not about to leave TV behind.

To date, Rian Johnson's biggest television credit stems from the widely-adored AMC hit, "Breaking Bad." He directed three episodes — "The Fly," "Fifty-One," and "Ozymandias" — and even won a Director's Guild of America award for his impressive work, which more than proved that he has what it takes to thrive in the long-form storytelling medium. Thus, the Peacock streaming service fought hard to get ahold of his latest TV venture, "Poker Face": a 10-episode mystery drama that is sure to blow audiences away (via Deadline). After all, how could it not with such a stacked cast?

On top of an already incredible list of names, "Poker Face" has added a couple more that will undoubtedly get prospective viewers even more excited.