Jeffrey Dean Morgan Has Some Encouraging Words About Isle Of The Dead
AMC's "The Walking Dead" is getting ready to take its final bow, and once it does, the show's spin-off series "Isle of the Dead" will be one of the next big zombie flag bearers for the network. The series will see Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan returning to play Negan and Maggie, and Morgan himself recently offered up some encouraging words online about the much-anticipated project. If what he says is true, viewers won't be disappointed.
Back in March, AMC head Dan McDermott announced that the series would be featuring Negan and Maggie in a scenario where they're in New York City — possibly looking for a zombie bio-weapon. "It extends our storytelling around two unforgettable characters fans have grown to love, hate or hate and then love in Maggie and Negan, brilliantly inhabited by Lauren and Jeffrey," McDermott said (via The Hollywood Reporter). "It also lets us explore a corner of this universe located on the island of Manhattan, with an iconic skyline that takes on a very different meaning when viewed through the lens of a zombie apocalypse."
As of right now, not much is known about the plot of "Isle of the Dead" or what exactly will be happening with Negan and Maggie to lead them to New York City, mainly because "The Walking Dead" still has to wrap up. But as mentioned before, Morgan recently had some very encouraging things to say about the upcoming series on his Twitter page.
Morgan thinks fans should get excited for Isle of the Dead
Taking to Twitter on Thursday, June 3, Jeffrey Dean Morgan didn't mince words when talking about "Isle of the Dead" and what fans can expect.
"Here's what I'll say about [Isle of the Dead]," Morgan tweeted. "I'm BEYOND excited. Thrilled to continue this TWD journey as negan. I can't tell you how excited I am to be working with [Lauren Cohan]. We've read the season, it's gonna blow your minds. I repeat, BLOW YOUR F***ING MINDS."
AMC is currently aiming for a 2023 release for "Isle of the Dead" and, as of the time of writing, only a few actors have been cast, including Morgan, Lauren Cohan, and "Friday Night Lights" star Gaius Charles. The six-episode series will be produced by Eli Jorné and "The Walking Dead" chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, as well as Morgan and Cohan (via Deadline). "Isle of the Dead envisions the popular Maggie and Negan characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland," reads an official synopsis. "The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror."