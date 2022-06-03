Jeffrey Dean Morgan Has Some Encouraging Words About Isle Of The Dead

AMC's "The Walking Dead" is getting ready to take its final bow, and once it does, the show's spin-off series "Isle of the Dead" will be one of the next big zombie flag bearers for the network. The series will see Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan returning to play Negan and Maggie, and Morgan himself recently offered up some encouraging words online about the much-anticipated project. If what he says is true, viewers won't be disappointed.

Back in March, AMC head Dan McDermott announced that the series would be featuring Negan and Maggie in a scenario where they're in New York City — possibly looking for a zombie bio-weapon. "It extends our storytelling around two unforgettable characters fans have grown to love, hate or hate and then love in Maggie and Negan, brilliantly inhabited by Lauren and Jeffrey," McDermott said (via The Hollywood Reporter). "It also lets us explore a corner of this universe located on the island of Manhattan, with an iconic skyline that takes on a very different meaning when viewed through the lens of a zombie apocalypse."

As of right now, not much is known about the plot of "Isle of the Dead" or what exactly will be happening with Negan and Maggie to lead them to New York City, mainly because "The Walking Dead" still has to wrap up. But as mentioned before, Morgan recently had some very encouraging things to say about the upcoming series on his Twitter page.