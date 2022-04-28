The Walking Dead Spin-Off Isle Of The Dead Casts Friday Night Lights Star

"The Walking Dead" is one of the most popular cable shows of the 21st century, and it's led to a frankly overwhelming number of spinoff shows and movies. Currently, the original "Walking Dead" series just finished Part 1 of its two-part Season 11, which will return this fall and close out the series (via Den of Geek). Then there's "Fear the Walking Dead," which was renewed for Season 8 last December (via Deadline). Those two shows are joined by "The Walking Dead: World Beyond," which concluded after two seasons in 2021.

In terms of upcoming projects, there's the six-episode anthology series "Tales of the Walking Dead," which will premiere this summer (via Deadline). There's also a planned spinoff focusing on fan-favorite Daryl (Norman Reedus)–this project was also originally supposed to include other-fan-favorite Carol, but Melissa McBride has since left the project (via TV Line). Finally, there are three upcoming movies that will focus on the show's original protagonist, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

As if that wasn't enough, fans can also look forward to one more spinoff TV series, "Isle of the Dead." This one follows original series mainstays Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they navigate a zombie-strewn Manhattan. This project is moving along in production, and just took one step closer to completion.