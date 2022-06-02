The Boys Season 3 Has Critics Picking Their Jaws Up Off The Floor

With review embargoes lifted this morning, critical responses to "The Boys" Season 3 are piling up, and they are almost unanimously positive. Already, the season has high marks on Rotten Tomatoes, which is nothing short of miraculous when one considers how far the show is willing to go in service of shocking its viewers.

"The Boys" Season 3 finds the titular group led by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) mounting their most aggressive assault yet against Vought International and its depraved Supes, counting among their ranks the homicidal Homelander (Antony Starr) and sexual predator and fish enthusiast The Deep (Chace Crawford). This season, the super-powered characters will also be joined by "Supernatural" veteran Jensen Ackles as the old-school misogynist Soldier Boy.

It's a show that most certainly isn't for everyone, but nonetheless, the series seems to have enraptured the class of people whose job it is to consume and reflect on media. Sites that award star or number ratings have, so far, issued nearly perfect scores for this season: a perfect 5 out of 5 from Den of Geek, a 9.5 out of 10 from SlashFilm, an 8 out of 10 from IGN, and a 4 out of 5 from Comic Book Movie.

That consensus may be a result of the show's commitment to skewering the pop culture landscape of our current day. Critics across the board, many of whom are likely growing tired of the Marvel and DC hype cycles, hold up the show's lampooning of superhero mania as its crowning achievement. Moreover, they rave at the show's well-oiled storytelling, which manages to find pathos and emotional resonance amid television's most brutal superhero show.

However, reviews for Season 3 also indicate a number of other things that have caught the attention of critics.