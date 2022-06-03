Evil Dead: The Game's Dana DeLorenzo Recalls Her Early Video Game Memories - Exclusive

Dana DeLorenzo is a beloved name in director Sam Raimi's "Evil Dead" universe, a status the actor deservedly earned after making the role of Deadite slayer Kelly Maxwell her own during the Starz horror-comedy series "Ash vs Evil Dead" from 2015 to 2018.

Joining Ray Santiago's Pablo Simon Bolivar as the faithful sidekicks to "Evil Dead" anti-hero Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell), DeLorenzo endured hundreds of gallons of fake blood throughout the series as Kelly took down Deadite after Deadite with no mercy, punctuating her kills of the otherworldly demons with the delivery of F-bombs. Better yet, DeLorenzo was given the occasional assignment of becoming the possessed version of Kelly as she, Ash, and Pablo sought to quash the curses brought to life from the pages of the Necronomicon.

While the end of "Ash vs Evil Dead" seemed to be the last chapter in the Book of the Dead that DeLorenzo, Santiago, Campbell, and company would get to experience over three seasons, a bloody beacon eventually loomed on the horizon. That's because Boss Team Games and Saber Interactive worked feverishly to bring "Evil Dead: The Game" to the faithful fans of the "Evil Dead" trilogy of films and TV series, and it appropriately became a reality on Friday the 13th of May 2022.

As much a fan of the "Evil Dead" experience as she is a part of it, DeLorenzo was giddy to return to the quintessential cabin in the woods as it now exists in the video game realm. DeLorenzo was naturally excited to take part in "Evil Dead: The Game" not only because it gave her the opportunity once again to play Kelly, but that it was also happening in a medium she loved dearly as a kid.