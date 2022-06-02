Watch A Full Episode Of The Animated Better Call Saul Spin-Off Slippin' Jimmy Online For Free

For anyone who's not yet tired of exploring the backstory of Albuquerque's least ethical lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), who first appeared on "Breaking Bad" as Saul Goodman, the arrival of "Slippin' Jimmy" is definitely great news.

"Slippin' Jimmy" is one of three new animated "Better Call Saul" spinoffs that are premiering in 2022. The six-part series of animated shorts follows a young Jimmy McGill (Sean Giambrone) when he was a child in Chicago, a time when he was a young con artist honing his skills and known by the name "Slippin' Jimmy." Each episode follows Jimmy and his best friend/partner in crime Marco Pasternak (Kyle S. Moore) as they concoct various schemes to get ahead. Each episode also has a different theme, from spaghetti Westerns to Buster Keaton films to "The Exorcist" (via Variety).

The only downside of "Slippin' Jimmy" is that all six episodes were released exclusively on AMC+ back on May 23, (via Collider), necessitating a subscription to access them. Now, however, AMC has released the first episode for free online.