Temuera Morrison's Obi-Wan Kenobi Cameo Marked An Unusual First For The Actor
Ever since his first appearance as Jango Fett in 2002's "Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones," actor Temuera Morrison has established himself as an essential part of the ever-evolving "Star Wars" franchise. In the prequel story, Jango is used as the template for the clone troopers of the Galactic Republic, which means Morrison must lend his likeness and voice to every single clone who appears throughout the prequel trilogy (and beyond). This also includes Jango's son, Boba Fett, a clone of his father who is introduced as a young boy. Though Boba Fett was only a child in the prequels (and, as such, was portrayed by actor Daniel Logan), Morrison goes on to portray the adult version of Boba in Season 2 of "The Mandalorian," and later, in his own Disney+ spin-off series titled "The Book of Boba Fett."
Although Morrison's iconic New Zealand accent will forever be associated with the legions of the clone army, his more recent appearances throughout the Disney+ spin-off series universe have further cemented him as a major player in the greater "Star Wars" universe. Indeed, he was even given a brief but very important cameo in the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" spin-off show that debuted on May 27 — a cameo that actually marked a pretty significant first for the longtime "Star Wars" veteran.
Morrison's Obi-Wan cameo is the first time he's ever worn actual clone trooper armor
Temuera Morrison's cameo came in Part II of "Obi-Wan Kenobi," where he appears as an old clone trooper veteran begging on the streets of Daiyu. The disheveled and elderly trooper asks Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) to spare a few credits to help him get back on his feet. Morrison's brief cameo serves as a grim reminder of Obi-Wan's past life as a war hero and a victim of Order 66.
For Morrison, the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" cameo marks a very unusual milestone for the actor: It is the first time in his "Star Wars" career that he has ever worn clone trooper armor. As absurd as it might sound, Morrison revealed in an interview with IGN that he never once wore a physical clone trooper costume in the prequel trilogy, as the clones were primarily created using special effects. He recalled, "For ['Attack of the Clones'], I remember George [Lucas] telling some of the special effects guys, 'Well, if [the clones] took their helmet off and they're all in the background, well they've got to look like me as part of the clone army." He went on to reveal that, despite just how frequently he appeared as a clone in past "Star Wars" movies, "the only time I got to wear [clone trooper armor] was in that little cameo appearance."
It's shocking to learn that the man who literally played every single clone trooper from the prequels had never even worn the armor until now. Morrison went on to describe how nice it was to get back into the armor he know so well and seemed incredibly appreciative of his inclusion in the series.