Temuera Morrison's Obi-Wan Kenobi Cameo Marked An Unusual First For The Actor

Temuera Morrison's cameo came in Part II of "Obi-Wan Kenobi," where he appears as an old clone trooper veteran begging on the streets of Daiyu. The disheveled and elderly trooper asks Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) to spare a few credits to help him get back on his feet. Morrison's brief cameo serves as a grim reminder of Obi-Wan's past life as a war hero and a victim of Order 66.

For Morrison, the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" cameo marks a very unusual milestone for the actor: It is the first time in his "Star Wars" career that he has ever worn clone trooper armor. As absurd as it might sound, Morrison revealed in an interview with IGN that he never once wore a physical clone trooper costume in the prequel trilogy, as the clones were primarily created using special effects. He recalled, "For ['Attack of the Clones'], I remember George [Lucas] telling some of the special effects guys, 'Well, if [the clones] took their helmet off and they're all in the background, well they've got to look like me as part of the clone army." He went on to reveal that, despite just how frequently he appeared as a clone in past "Star Wars" movies, "the only time I got to wear [clone trooper armor] was in that little cameo appearance."

It's shocking to learn that the man who literally played every single clone trooper from the prequels had never even worn the armor until now. Morrison went on to describe how nice it was to get back into the armor he know so well and seemed incredibly appreciative of his inclusion in the series.