The Bob's Burgers Cast Pick Their Favorite Episodes - Exclusive

Both Schaal and Roberts picked episodes that emphasize the show's oddly sweet approach to scatological humor: Schaal favored Season 10's "Poops! ... I Didn't Do It Again," in which Louise is scared to poop in public at the aquarium, while Roberts picked Season 3's "Lindapendent Woman," where Linda has to poop at a hotel. While a bit less directly poop-related, Murphy highlighted Season 6's "Glued, Where's My Bob?" wherein Bob gets stuck to the toilet.

The show's holiday episodes were also popular. Mirman loves all of the show's Halloween and Thanksgiving editions, as well as Season 8's two-part Christmas episode, "The Bleakening." Murphy singled out Season 3's Halloween episode, "Full Bars," while Roberts favored Season 5's Thanksgiving episode, "Dawn of the Peck."

Roberts is also a fan of the show's Tina-centric episodes, including Season 6's "The Horse Rider-er" and Season 4's "The Equestranauts." Benjamin and Murphy seconded "The Equestranauts" as "an excellent episode," with Benjamin highlighting that Mintz wrote the episode's script. (Mintz himself did not answer the particular question about favorites.) Schaal said se basically likes the whole series — with the exception of "a few duds" she won't name.

"The Bob's Burgers Movie" is now in theaters.