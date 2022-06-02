The Bob's Burgers Cast Pick Their Favorite Episodes - Exclusive
Few shows can last for 12 seasons, let alone stay good and relevant for that long, but "Bob's Burgers" has gone from an animation underdog to a reliable mainstay of Fox's Sunday night programming with no end in sight — and unlike other long-running animated series, with no major drops in quality. As of this writing, 238 episodes have aired and "The Bob's Burgers Movie" is now in theaters. Every fan will have their own opinions about which episodes are the best of the best, but which ones are the favorites of the series' voiceover cast?
Looper had the chance to speak to the show's main stars, including H. Jon Benjamin (Bob Belcher), John Roberts (Linda Belcher), Dan Mintz (Tina Belcher), Eugene Mirman (Gene Belcher), Kristen Schaal (Louise Belcher), and Larry Murphy (Teddy). And when we asked them what their personal favorite episodes are of "Bob's Burgers," it resulted in a wide range of answers.
Holidays, poop, Tina, and very few duds
Both Schaal and Roberts picked episodes that emphasize the show's oddly sweet approach to scatological humor: Schaal favored Season 10's "Poops! ... I Didn't Do It Again," in which Louise is scared to poop in public at the aquarium, while Roberts picked Season 3's "Lindapendent Woman," where Linda has to poop at a hotel. While a bit less directly poop-related, Murphy highlighted Season 6's "Glued, Where's My Bob?" wherein Bob gets stuck to the toilet.
The show's holiday episodes were also popular. Mirman loves all of the show's Halloween and Thanksgiving editions, as well as Season 8's two-part Christmas episode, "The Bleakening." Murphy singled out Season 3's Halloween episode, "Full Bars," while Roberts favored Season 5's Thanksgiving episode, "Dawn of the Peck."
Roberts is also a fan of the show's Tina-centric episodes, including Season 6's "The Horse Rider-er" and Season 4's "The Equestranauts." Benjamin and Murphy seconded "The Equestranauts" as "an excellent episode," with Benjamin highlighting that Mintz wrote the episode's script. (Mintz himself did not answer the particular question about favorites.) Schaal said se basically likes the whole series — with the exception of "a few duds" she won't name.
"The Bob's Burgers Movie" is now in theaters.