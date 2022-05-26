The Stars Of The Bob's Burgers Movie Reflect On 12 Years Of Laughter - Exclusive Interview

"Bob's Burgers" started off as somewhat unusual among animated shows, in that you would record your lines together rather than separately. This had to change with the COVID pandemic necessitating recordings from home. How much has that change impacted how you do your jobs?

Kristen Schaal: Oh, so much. Our jobs are full of not as much joy, so less joy. It's less joyful, but –

Eugene Mirman: Well, no, but it was, but then they ...

John Roberts: We're back now.

Mirman: Yeah. We actually can now record all together.

Roberts: Yay!

Larry Murphy: Collectively, yes.

H. Jon Benjamin: We're not back together physically, all together.

Roberts: Which is good because John smells a little bit, but we can still hear each other, and that's nice.

Mirman: Yeah. For me, who records from another city, I always was not in person for the last several years. So to me, now that we can hear each other, it's really fun and we get to play off each other, but for the year that we were all in our closets –

Schaal: Two years.

Mirman: Two years that we were in a closet, surrounded by pillows or what have you. [It was a] makeshift studio, it was harder, but they also ... The production made it really work.

Roberts: I hated going back into the closet, but we made it out again. We're out.

Benjamin: That's a very inside joke.

Roberts: We're out.

Schaal: Yeah. That's something special to John.