Dolph Lundgren Reveals What Amber Heard Was Really Like On The Aquaman 2 Set
The subject of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" has been in the news in recent weeks, not because it is a highly anticipated sequel, but because of the media firestorm surrounding Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's very public libel trial. At the time of reporting, there is a Change.org petition to remove Heard entirely from the "Aquaman" sequel, which has 4.4 million signatures and counting — a result of a particular portion of the fandom opting to reveal their feelings about this case through this action. In mid-May, Vanity Fair reported on Heard, who claimed her break-up with Depp caused her role in the James Wan-directed feature to be significantly reduced to around 10 minutes of screen time. The trial has seen all manner of character witnesses take the stand and expert testimony delivered to the jury. As we see here, the news about how Heard's professional life has been sincerely impacted by what's gone on in her personal life has been a major unfolding narrative
The plot of 2018's "Aquaman" involves Orm (Patrick Wilson), the brother of Aquaman (Jason Momoa), attempting to subjugate and assimilate other factions of the ocean in a bid to bring a war to the surface world. His first ally is King Nereus (Dolph Lundgren), leader of the Kingdom of Xebel. Orm gains his patronage after he orchestrates a false flag attack that convinces Nereus to join his cause, but by the end of the movie, Orm's machinations are revealed, and Aquaman becomes King of Atlantis. Nereus' daughter is water-manipulating Mera (Heard), who is a staunch proponent of Aquaman's ascension and potential love interest.
With "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" on the horizon, Lundgren was asked what it's been like working with his fictional daughter on set, and it definitely looks like he has a rather strong opinion.
Lundgren enjoyed working with Heard on Aquaman 2
According to The Independent, Dolph Lundgren spoke to Redline Steel CEO Colin Wayne about working with Amber Heard on "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." The actor shared, "She was great. I worked with her on the first 'Aquaman,' now the second one. We shot last fall in London. She's terrific. I had a great experience with her." Lundgren added, "She's very kind, nice to the crew, nice to everybody, just down to Earth. She had her newborn baby with her on set with the nanny, which was kind of cute." Judging by Lundgren's comments, it seems as if he enjoyed working with Heard during the production of both DCEU "Aquaman" movies.
As reported by The Direct, Heard's role in the second "Aquaman" movie is reportedly smaller because she spends some of the movie pregnant with Aquaman's son and, due to this, is unable to join Aquaman in his escapades. As previously mentioned, Heard has claimed that she had a much greater role which was cut due to the public concerns regarding her relationship with Johnny Depp. No matter what, at least Heard's fans can rest assured that Heard earned herself at least one fan during the production of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."