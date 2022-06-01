Dolph Lundgren Reveals What Amber Heard Was Really Like On The Aquaman 2 Set

The subject of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" has been in the news in recent weeks, not because it is a highly anticipated sequel, but because of the media firestorm surrounding Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's very public libel trial. At the time of reporting, there is a Change.org petition to remove Heard entirely from the "Aquaman" sequel, which has 4.4 million signatures and counting — a result of a particular portion of the fandom opting to reveal their feelings about this case through this action. In mid-May, Vanity Fair reported on Heard, who claimed her break-up with Depp caused her role in the James Wan-directed feature to be significantly reduced to around 10 minutes of screen time. The trial has seen all manner of character witnesses take the stand and expert testimony delivered to the jury. As we see here, the news about how Heard's professional life has been sincerely impacted by what's gone on in her personal life has been a major unfolding narrative

The plot of 2018's "Aquaman" involves Orm (Patrick Wilson), the brother of Aquaman (Jason Momoa), attempting to subjugate and assimilate other factions of the ocean in a bid to bring a war to the surface world. His first ally is King Nereus (Dolph Lundgren), leader of the Kingdom of Xebel. Orm gains his patronage after he orchestrates a false flag attack that convinces Nereus to join his cause, but by the end of the movie, Orm's machinations are revealed, and Aquaman becomes King of Atlantis. Nereus' daughter is water-manipulating Mera (Heard), who is a staunch proponent of Aquaman's ascension and potential love interest.

With "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" on the horizon, Lundgren was asked what it's been like working with his fictional daughter on set, and it definitely looks like he has a rather strong opinion.