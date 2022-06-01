Our Flag Means Death Fans Can Finally Stop Holding Their Breath

The following article contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of "Our Flag Means Death."

HBO Max's comedic swashbuckler "Our Flag Means Death" has gained a strong cult following who has definitely shown up to stream the program. Per TheWrap, the Twitter fandom has been campaigning non-stop for a second season since the show landed on the streamer in March. For them, it has no doubt been the longest spring in recorded history.

It's no wonder, as the show's inaugural season ended on a huge cliffhanger. In it, aristocratic pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) finally succeeds in shedding his obligations to his home and family, faking his death with his wife's knowledge and approval, which allows him to return to his beloved Revenge and the avocation he adores but is fairly terrible at. Unfortunately, his love interest Ed "Blackbeard" Teach (Taika Waititi), hurting in the wake of Stede's abandonment of both ship and their relationship, gives in to his darker inclinations and has returned to his more brutal way of piracy. He dumps Stede's original crew on a deserted island, where Stede eventually finds them.

Fans panting to know what happens next to Stede and Ed won't have to wait for too much longer. After months of begging HBO Max for an announcement, they can finally catch their breath.