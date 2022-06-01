Our Flag Means Death Fans Can Finally Stop Holding Their Breath
The following article contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of "Our Flag Means Death."
HBO Max's comedic swashbuckler "Our Flag Means Death" has gained a strong cult following who has definitely shown up to stream the program. Per TheWrap, the Twitter fandom has been campaigning non-stop for a second season since the show landed on the streamer in March. For them, it has no doubt been the longest spring in recorded history.
It's no wonder, as the show's inaugural season ended on a huge cliffhanger. In it, aristocratic pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) finally succeeds in shedding his obligations to his home and family, faking his death with his wife's knowledge and approval, which allows him to return to his beloved Revenge and the avocation he adores but is fairly terrible at. Unfortunately, his love interest Ed "Blackbeard" Teach (Taika Waititi), hurting in the wake of Stede's abandonment of both ship and their relationship, gives in to his darker inclinations and has returned to his more brutal way of piracy. He dumps Stede's original crew on a deserted island, where Stede eventually finds them.
Fans panting to know what happens next to Stede and Ed won't have to wait for too much longer. After months of begging HBO Max for an announcement, they can finally catch their breath.
Season 2 of Our Flag Means Death is on the horizon
On June 1, HBO Max announced via its official Twitter that "Our Flag Means Death" has been renewed for Season 2.
The show's producers seem to be well aware of how strongly its audience has embraced the show's motley crew of lovable pirates. "We felt the show was special while we were making it, but fans' open-armed embrace of the inhabitants of the Revenge makes heading into a second season all the more sweet. Thanks to our team at HBO Max, our invested executive producers, and our wildly enthusiastic audience for making another voyage to this world possible," series co-creator David Jenkins said in a press release reproduced by TV Line.
There's no official announcement as to when Season 2 will begin shooting, nor as to the contract status of the show's stars or if any new characters will be joining the show's large ensemble cast. Since "Our Flag Means Death" is based very loosely on the real-life travails of the somewhat hapless Bonnet, the show definitely has an endpoint — and, per Smithsonian Magazine, a less than happy one. But judging from Season 1, viewers can surely expect Taika Waititi and his merry crew to have fun playing with history and making their own sort of magic.