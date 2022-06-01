Here's How Joker Director Todd Phillips Could Have An Even Bigger Impact On DC Films

As a whole, the DCEU has never replicated the success enjoyed by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Nonetheless, it's fair to say that Warner Bros. has managed to achieve remarkable critical and commercial acclaim through their standalone DC Comics-based films.

Perhaps the two most notable DC solo projects of the past decade have been Matt Reeves' "The Batman" and Todd Phillips' "Joker," both of which take place in distinct timelines that are entirely separate from the superhero universe of "Wonder Woman" and "Aquaman." The Joaquin Phoenix-starring "Joker," in particular, is perhaps one of the most unique superhero films ever created, being primarily a mind-bending character study more akin to something like "Taxi Driver" than anything you'd find on the Marvel side of the aisle. The film, which maintains fairly loose ties to its comic book inspiration, follows the story of unreliable narrator Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), who descends into madness amidst a tumultuous, crime-ridden Gotham City, and eventually becomes something far scarier than he ever could have foreseen.

Indeed, director Todd Phillips — who, prior to the film's release, was most well-known for directing the "Hangover" trilogy — wanted to present a fresh, grounded take on the character, one which was completely different than a typical comic book movie (via The Los Angeles Times). In the end Phillip's vision paid off, as "Joker" became a major point of discussion in culture at large — to the point of the character's face becoming a protest symbol, per Wired — and won multiple Academy Awards.

Now, according to a recent report, it's evident that Phillip's remarkable success did not go unnoticed by the executives at DC — and his work on "Joker" might actually have landed him a much bigger role in DC films.