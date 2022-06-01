Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over James Earl Jones' Return As Darth Vader In Obi-Wan Kenobi

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" spoilers ahead. "Obi-Wan Kenobi" continues to be one of the most impressive shows airing on Disney+. Audiences can't seem to ignore the "Star Wars" series, with Lucasfilm confirming in late May that Ewan McGregor's long-awaited return as the Jedi Master ranks as the most-watched show on Disney+. Critics can't seem to ignore the latest offering from the galaxy far, far away either, as it currently sports a Fresh rating of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The limited series continues to expand the "Star Wars" universe by detailing Kenobi's happenings between the events of "Revenge of the Sith" and "A New Hope." Directed by Deborah Chow, the show starts off with the high-ranking Jedi watching over Luke Skywalker — the son of Anakin, Kenobi's former friend and apprentice who becomes the brutal Sith Lord Darth Vader — but evolves into a completely different (and surprising) adventure.

"Star Wars" fans have been gleaming with joy to see McGregor grace the screen again as Obi-Wan and even more ecstatic to have Hayden Christensen step into the suit of Darth Vader. Now, after the third episode, titled "Part III," audiences can't contain their excitement online after James Earl Jones was brought back to voice the best "Star Wars" villain of all time.