Obi-Wan Kenobi Is Smashing Records On Disney+

Following the release of Part I and Part II of "Obi-Wan Kenobi," Lucasfilm has confirmed following the Star Wars Celebration that the show is "the most-watched Disney+ Original series premiere globally to date, based on hours streamed in an opening weekend." It comes as hardly a surprise given that this is the first "Star Wars" show to date that focuses on a main character from the original Skywalker Saga: Boba Fett was little more than a secondary villain before "The Book of Boba Fett," and while the main character of "The Mandalorian" is now a huge part of the "Star Wars" franchise (one who is also confirmed to be returning for a fourth season), he opened his series as a total newcomer.

Following the considerable view-count of McGregor's comeback as everyone's favorite Jedi, a ripple effect bled out to other beloved bits of "Star Wars" content on the streaming service, too. It was confirmed that views on other Disney+ Star Wars content actually tripled during that same weekend, meaning that the original films and the prequels were given a once over by fans, as well. This makes sense: after catching up with old friends, it's understandable to go back and see why we learned to love them in the first place. And who knows — perhaps even more viewers will turn out in coming weeks, as the six-part "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series continues on Disney+.