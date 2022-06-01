Director Deborah Chow Teases How Order 66 And Revenge Of The Sith Affected Obi-Wan Kenobi's Characterization - Exclusive

Given the clout and weight of the "Star Wars" series, it's not always easy taking on that burden. Deborah Chow's work on "The Mandalorian" presented her with a new story and characters. However, it's no easy task to take on a divisive project like the prequels' sequel and adapt live-action characters that fans haven't seen for almost two decades.

On the trials and joys, Chow explained, "It's in that legacy, and it's in the canon, and being between two trilogies. There's a tremendous responsibility that comes with that, but at the same time, you want to be able to tell an original story and have a new vision, so that's been the biggest challenge, but it's also been the thing that's the most exciting, is that we do get to tell a story with these characters again."

Chow also got to explore some of her own hopes for the series. "One of the things for me with 'Star Wars' that I've always loved is, I love going to new planets, and I love seeing new characters and seeing some new worlds, so that is something that we definitely do with the show." The prospect of new planets is always exciting for "Star Wars" fans, so that's something to look out for as the series progresses.

New episodes of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" drop Wednesdays on Disney+.