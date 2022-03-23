Gotham Knights Has Found The Perfect Harvey Dent In Fan-Favorite Supernatural Star

Yet another Gotham City-set television series is on its way, this time at The CW. Entertainment Weekly first reported that the network had ordered a pilot for "Gotham Knights," based on the titular DC comic run. The new series reportedly takes place after Bruce Wayne has been killed and his adopted son, as well as the children of Batman's enemies, are framed for the murder. The group teams up to clear their names as Gotham descends into chaos without Batman prowling the streets at night, but this new cast of characters expects to come together collectively as the Gotham Knights (via Variety).

As EW reported, "Gotham Knights" will not function as a spin-off of The CW's currently-running "Batwoman," but that's no problem for seasoned DC fans. Between all the different Bruce Waynes DC Films is attempting to present on movie theater screens over the next two years — and competing expansions of both the DC Extended Universe and Matt Reeves' Gotham City on HBO Max — Gotham enthusiasts are used to parsing parallel realities by now. Adding to the potential for minor confusion is a "Gotham Knights" video game, unrelated to the upcoming CW series, expected to release in 2022 as well (via Polygon).

Casting news for "Gotham Knights" has only recently started breaking. While the series appears to focus largely on Bruce Wayne's adopted son and the children of various Batman villains, the show has added one well-loved Batman character to its cast, and the producers plucked a fan-favorite actor from another popular CW show to fill the role.