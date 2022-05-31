Disney's Emmy Consideration Page Suggests A Major Hawkeye Announcement Is Coming

When Marvel Cinematic Universe series "Hawkeye" first began streaming on Disney+, it premiered with some noteworthy baggage. Some fans, for example, decided to boycott "Hawkeye" entirely after learning that artist David Aja wasn't paid for work that many viewers described as highly influential on the series' visuals. Though Aja did ultimately receive some financial compensation from "Hawkeye," the series also happened to debut with a viewership 40% smaller than that of "Loki," the MCU series to precede it on Disney+.

The prospect of a second season of "Hawkeye" was already a unclear as of the conclusion of the final episode of Season 1. Taking into account the fact that the series premiered to a significantly smaller audience than some of its MCU TV series brethren would seem to suggest that, at the very least, a new season of "Hawkeye" might be less likely than, say, a second season of "Loki."

That said, while there isn't yet any official news regarding its future, Disney's Emmy hopes for "Hawkeye" suggest that confirmation of its continuation may soon be forthcoming.