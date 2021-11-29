The Real Reason Why Some Marvel Fans Are Boycotting The Hawkeye Series
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has another hit on their hands with their latest Disney+ show "Hawkeye." The long-awaited solo story of original Avenger Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) "Hawkeye" takes a look at his post-Blip life as he tries to forget his traumatic avenging past and have a happy life with his wife and children. However, as is the case with all superheroes, he can't escape the trouble that seems to follow him around. The series is also the official introduction of Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Clint's protégé — and if our theories are correct, the future leader of the Young Avengers.
"Hawkeye" has been well-received, with an impressive 94% average Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, with four more episodes on the way for the holiday-themed series. Yet some dedicated Marvel fans are still choosing to boycott "Hawkeye." It's surprising that any comic book lover would miss out on this show, although we certainly understand and support their reasoning.
"Hawkeye" is heavily based on the cherished 2012 comic run of the same name, written by Matt Fraction and illustrated by David Aja. Many of the story beats are the same, but it's Aja's distinct art style that is especially present throughout the show. However, while Fraction has a consulting producer credit on the show, Aja's name is missing from the credits, save for a casual "special thanks" shoutout. More importantly, it appears Aja was not at all compensated for his work for the show.
Some fans are upset David Aja is not being paid for his work
Fellow comic book artist Bruno Redondo tweeted in support of Aja before "Hawkeye" even aired, when Aja's unique illustration style was already being co-opted by the Disney+ marketing team. "Stop crediting JUST writers, mostly when the visual tribute is...straight based on @davaja cover. Comics are a team work," Redondo said. Aja himself replied "Even better: Stop crediting, start paying, haha." Aja's artistry is not only visible in the show's marketing, but also in its opening credits and further aesthetic choices for the series.
Because of Aja's lack of credit and compensation, some fans are opting to skip out on the series entirely. "I won't watch Hawkeye because of this," said Gene Park on Twitter. "I hear it's good but don't feel like rewarding Disney for being stingy..." Other comic book fans feel the same, with user Aniq tweeting, "The influence, style, and aesthetic of David Aja's art within the whole show is so strong...He deserves much better [from Disney]."
Disney owns all of Marvel Entertainment, including its comics division, though its films and television shows reach a much wider audience. Fans hope to see artists — Aja, and also all comic book artists whose work inspired the MCU — get credit and compensation in the future.