The Real Reason Why Some Marvel Fans Are Boycotting The Hawkeye Series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has another hit on their hands with their latest Disney+ show "Hawkeye." The long-awaited solo story of original Avenger Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) "Hawkeye" takes a look at his post-Blip life as he tries to forget his traumatic avenging past and have a happy life with his wife and children. However, as is the case with all superheroes, he can't escape the trouble that seems to follow him around. The series is also the official introduction of Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Clint's protégé — and if our theories are correct, the future leader of the Young Avengers.

"Hawkeye" has been well-received, with an impressive 94% average Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, with four more episodes on the way for the holiday-themed series. Yet some dedicated Marvel fans are still choosing to boycott "Hawkeye." It's surprising that any comic book lover would miss out on this show, although we certainly understand and support their reasoning.

"Hawkeye" is heavily based on the cherished 2012 comic run of the same name, written by Matt Fraction and illustrated by David Aja. Many of the story beats are the same, but it's Aja's distinct art style that is especially present throughout the show. However, while Fraction has a consulting producer credit on the show, Aja's name is missing from the credits, save for a casual "special thanks" shoutout. More importantly, it appears Aja was not at all compensated for his work for the show.