Hawkeye Just Set An Unfortunate Record On Disney+

Disney+'s lineup of shows has enjoyed a respectable amount of success thus far — especially its Marvel Cinematic Universe shows like "Loki" and "WandaVision." The former was praised for effectively continuing the story of a beloved character and opening up the multiverse in the MCU, all while garnering a superb 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. The latter was also praised for its unique weirdness and character work, and was nominated for 23 awards at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. It's fair to say that Disney and Marvel Studios are knocking it out of the park when it comes to the expansion of the MCU on the small screen.

While Disney itself doesn't reveal viewing figures for streaming shows, other third-party platforms have tried to determine viewership numbers. According to Deadline, Samba TV, which measures viewership based on statistical analysis of representative samples, claims "Loki" pulled in 2.5 million households for its very first episode. According to the company, this would have been the best premiere thus far for a Disney+ original. "Hawkeye," which just debuted on November 24, is the latest MCU miniseries to make its appearance on the streaming platform, and the first since "Loki" ended. This begs the billion-dollar question: Did it continue to build on Marvel's streaming brand or not?

Unfortunately, according to the same Samba TV analysis, it doesn't seem like "Hawkeye" has found the same kind of success.