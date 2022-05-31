The Boys Season 4 Will Feature A Cameo From This Walking Dead Star

The sweary, blood-soaked cape madness of "The Boys" hasn't even returned for its third season yet, and already talk is tumbling in on how showrunner Eric Kripke will handle the fallout of this year's events in the fourth (and yes, yet-to-be-filmed) season.

This latest chapter has been blessed with the appearance of Jensen Ackles from "Supernatural" as Soldier Boy — a character who is guaranteed to pack a wallop that would match Captain America, the far straighter and less swear-jar filling comic book icon he's ripped off from. And sure enough, this year promises to level the playing field between Bily Butcher (Karl Urban) and his war against the supes. Even Homelander could take a hit from the Hawaiian shirt-wearing antihero in the show's third round, adding a permanent shift in the power dynamic.

Whatever happens, though, Kripke himself has now confirmed that the fourth season could see a familiar face there to pick up the pieces — but not a face who has appeared on "The Boys" so far, even if he's someone whom genre fans will definitely recognize. In fact, this actor has already appeared in his fair share of comic book adaptations, and has had as much fun playing a villain as he has a hero (that's if you can call him that).