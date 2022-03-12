The Boys Season 3 Trailer Confirms Our Darkest Suspicions About The New Episodes
Amazon Prime Video has become a strong contender in the streaming game with a compelling slate of originals. Projects like "Reacher" and "The Wheel of Time" have done a great job pulling in subscribers and keeping them entertained, and it stands to reason that upcoming titles like the highly anticipated "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" will do the same. However, when praising Amazon's exclusive offerings, one would be remiss not to bring up "The Boys": a bold, defiant take on the traditions of the superhero genre.
Season 1 of "The Boys" hit streaming in July 2019, giving viewers a fresh perspective on the crime-fighting, spandex-wearing, do-gooders saturating our pop-culture consciousness. Supposed heroes like Homelander (Antony Starr), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), and The Deep (Chace Crawford) are actually the corrupt ones who commit atrocity after atrocity in the shadows, leaving Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his companions to defeat them by any means necessary.
As one can imagine, taking out sadistic metahumans isn't something easily done in a mere eight episodes, so "The Boys" Season 2 kept the story going late 2020. Season 2 saw that stakes raise even higher, as Butcher's intense hatred of Homelander, which resulted in the destruction of his marriage and family, pushed The Boys leader to do the unthinkable, while Hughie (Jack Quaid), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), and the rest of the team are still driven to complete their original mission.
Now, over a year since the second batch of "The Boys" episodes arrived, we finally have our first good look at Season 3, and it confirms all of our darkest expectations for this next outing.
The Boys Season 3 looks like a gruesome good time
Our first look at "The Boys" Season 3 has little to say but packs in the punches in this dialogue-free two-minute teaser trailer. Sure, we get a few good looks at "The Boys" newcomer Jensen Ackles, both in costume as Solider Boy and appearing a bit worse for wear at the end of the preview. But we also see multiple shots of Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) with bright yellow eyes, the line between Homelander's peachy keen public persona and his darker private side blurring into a near-existential crisis, Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) looks extraordinarily ticked off, and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) coming into her own as a real menace. Oh, and if you think we're not going to be thinking about what appears to be a Kimiko-Frenchie (Tomer Capon) musical number for the next week, you're dead wrong.
Throughout its small screen tenure, "The Boys" has done everything in its power to differentiate itself from the properties of Marvel and DC. From a baby with laser vision being used as a weapon to gross abuses of power by the most powerful beings on Earth, the show isn't afraid to push the envelope episode after episode. Not to mention, when it comes to violence and gore, "The Boys" leaves next to nothing to the imagination, and it looks like Season 3 will keep this trend alive as it delivers some of the most anticipated storylines from the comics, as well as a few new ones that look just as objectionable as anything that sprang forth from the twisted mind of Ennis. We mean that in the best possible way.
"The Boys" Season 3 will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on June 3.