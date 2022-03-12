The Boys Season 3 Trailer Confirms Our Darkest Suspicions About The New Episodes

Amazon Prime Video has become a strong contender in the streaming game with a compelling slate of originals. Projects like "Reacher" and "The Wheel of Time" have done a great job pulling in subscribers and keeping them entertained, and it stands to reason that upcoming titles like the highly anticipated "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" will do the same. However, when praising Amazon's exclusive offerings, one would be remiss not to bring up "The Boys": a bold, defiant take on the traditions of the superhero genre.

Season 1 of "The Boys" hit streaming in July 2019, giving viewers a fresh perspective on the crime-fighting, spandex-wearing, do-gooders saturating our pop-culture consciousness. Supposed heroes like Homelander (Antony Starr), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), and The Deep (Chace Crawford) are actually the corrupt ones who commit atrocity after atrocity in the shadows, leaving Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his companions to defeat them by any means necessary.

As one can imagine, taking out sadistic metahumans isn't something easily done in a mere eight episodes, so "The Boys" Season 2 kept the story going late 2020. Season 2 saw that stakes raise even higher, as Butcher's intense hatred of Homelander, which resulted in the destruction of his marriage and family, pushed The Boys leader to do the unthinkable, while Hughie (Jack Quaid), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), and the rest of the team are still driven to complete their original mission.

Now, over a year since the second batch of "The Boys" episodes arrived, we finally have our first good look at Season 3, and it confirms all of our darkest expectations for this next outing.