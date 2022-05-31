Star Wars Fans Just Got Exciting News About The Mandalorian Season 4
"Star Wars" fans are living in unprecedented times for the franchise, now that Disney and Lucasfilm are starting to move away from the Skywalker Saga, which was brought to a close in 2019 with "Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker." Disney+ has since been the staging ground for a new era in the galaxy far, far away, largely thanks to the massive success of "The Mandalorian," which follows Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) as he tries to protect baby Grogu from Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and the remnants of the Imperial Empire. The show expands the universe in new ways, as well as bringing in classic characters like Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson).
The show was created by Jon Favreau alongside "The Clone Wars" alum Dave Filoni, and it draws from the mythology which Filoni introduced in the animated series, like the Darksaber and Mandalore. Ahsoka isn't the only character to make the leap from animation into live-action, either, as Season 2 also introduced Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) who joins Djarin in his quest to stop Moff Gideon ... though in her case, she's probably going to butt heads with the titular bounty hunter in the future, now that he's the rightful owner of the Darksaber.
While "The Mandalorian" Season 2 left fans on a cliffhanger — with Grogu leaving Din to go train with Luke — "The Book of Boba Fett" sees the youngling choose to return to his Beskar-clad adopted father. It'll be interesting to see where the series goes for its third season when it returns in 2023. Even though Season 3 remains far away, though, Favreau recently had some exciting news about something even further in the future: "The Mandalorian" Season 4.
Jon Favreau is currently writing The Mandalorian Season 4
Considering how popular "The Mandalorian" has become since its debut back in 2019, it's unsurprising that Disney is feeling confident in the series, and the good news is that Jon Favreau is already hard at work coming up with the story for Season 4. The news arrived when the showrunner spoke to Cinema Blend during Star Wars Celebration 2022, as he explained that Dave Filoni's work on the "Ahsoka" series is tied to "The Mandalorian" Season 4.
"With television, we're very lucky that we don't have to rush things through into an hour-and-a-half, two hours. We get to tell stories slowly. So now, as Dave [Filoni]'s doing Ahsoka, it's very much informing the writing that I'm doing for [The Mandalorian] Season 4. It becomes -– how should I put it –- more precise."
We also got news about the "Ahsoka" series at Star Wars Celebration, as Filoni revealed that it's set to include several live-action versions of "Star Wars Rebels" characters. Favreau went on to say that Season 4 of "The Mandalorian" is much more challenging to write because they have to really look at the continuity of Bo-Katan, Mandalore, and the Daksaber. "Now we have to figure out why there are certain Mandalorians who wear helmets, certain ones who don't wear helmets, what's happening on Mandalore, what's Bo-Katan doing at the time? How does she feel about that? Where is the Darksaber? So it really creates very fertile ground for imagination, for storytelling."
It'll be fascinating to see how Favreau develops the Darksaber and the fate of Mandalore when Season 4 eventually arrives on Disney+. In the meantime, we'll have to see where Season 3 takes us.