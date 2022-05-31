Star Wars Fans Just Got Exciting News About The Mandalorian Season 4

"Star Wars" fans are living in unprecedented times for the franchise, now that Disney and Lucasfilm are starting to move away from the Skywalker Saga, which was brought to a close in 2019 with "Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker." Disney+ has since been the staging ground for a new era in the galaxy far, far away, largely thanks to the massive success of "The Mandalorian," which follows Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) as he tries to protect baby Grogu from Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and the remnants of the Imperial Empire. The show expands the universe in new ways, as well as bringing in classic characters like Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson).

The show was created by Jon Favreau alongside "The Clone Wars" alum Dave Filoni, and it draws from the mythology which Filoni introduced in the animated series, like the Darksaber and Mandalore. Ahsoka isn't the only character to make the leap from animation into live-action, either, as Season 2 also introduced Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) who joins Djarin in his quest to stop Moff Gideon ... though in her case, she's probably going to butt heads with the titular bounty hunter in the future, now that he's the rightful owner of the Darksaber.

While "The Mandalorian" Season 2 left fans on a cliffhanger — with Grogu leaving Din to go train with Luke — "The Book of Boba Fett" sees the youngling choose to return to his Beskar-clad adopted father. It'll be interesting to see where the series goes for its third season when it returns in 2023. Even though Season 3 remains far away, though, Favreau recently had some exciting news about something even further in the future: "The Mandalorian" Season 4.