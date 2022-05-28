A Fan-Favorite Star Wars Vet Is Set To Return For Tales Of The Jedi

The present of "Star Wars" is very much about television. Thanks to the success of Disney+ and "The Mandalorian," Disney and Lucasfilm have poured millions of dollars into creating a whole new crop of "Star Wars" TV shows, both live-action and animated.

At Star Wars Celebration 2022, Disney and Lucasfilm have shared several updates on these shows. So far, they've teased the third season of "The Mandalorian," as well as the upcoming series "Andor" and "Ahsoka." The company also announced a new live-action series, "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew." Tomorrow, there will be a panel all about Season 2 of "Bad Batch."

One of the most mysterious of these TV shows is "Tales of the Jedi." It was only first announced last month, when Disney and Lucasfilm released the schedule for Star Wars Celebration (via CBR). Little was known about it, other than the fact that it would be an anthology series of shorts, and that it would be about the Jedi.

At today's "Tales of the Jedi" panel, creator Dave Filoni shared several key details about the project, including the return of a fan favorite from the prequels.