The Sad Reason Why Stranger Things 4 Now Comes With A Warning

The following article includes discussions of gun violence

Since its premiere in 2016, Netflix's nostalgic horror-infused series "Stranger Things" has been a hit with fans. The show investigates the strange occurrences in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, after young Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) goes missing. The series leans hard into the genre, with so many Stephen King references that even the man himself had to acknowledge it. Season 3 dials up the stakes even further than the first two, as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends inch closer toward adolescence under the watchful eye of new father figure Jim Hopper (David Harbour).

This new dynamic only made Eleven and Hopper more endearing on screen — and the "Stranger Things 3" finale that much more devastating. Hopper's apparent death shook viewers to their core. While promotional materials revealed that Hopper would be back in some capacity for Season 4, his resurrection might be short lived. No one is ever really safe on the show. "Stranger Things" has always had a tragic streak, and that propensity just might explain why "Stranger Things 4" is hitting Netflix with a sad warning attached.