Warwick Davis Turned Disney's Willow Series Into A Family Affair
While much of the Star Wars Celebration 2022 event in Anaheim was dedicated to the release of the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series and future "Star Wars" efforts, Lucasfilm brought a trailer for another property along too. Warwick Davis — who has played a number of roles across the "Star Wars" movies and television series over the years — was on hand to introduce the trailer for the upcoming series "Willow," a sequel to the production company's 1988 movie of the same name.
This movie, executive produced by George Lucas and directed by Ron Howard, tells the story of the sorcerer Willow (Davis), who inadvertently winds up the protector of an infant who has been prophesied to rid the kingdom of the villainous Queen Bavmorda (Jean Marsh). According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new "Willow" series picks up 20 years after the original movie. Both Davis and Joanne Whalley, who portrays Sorsha, are reprising their roles (via Entertainment Weekly). They will be joined by new cast members Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori, Ellie Bamber, and Ruby Cruz.
As Davis and Lucasfilm premiered the "Willow" trailer and gave the series a November 30 premiere date, the actor revealed that he's not the only Davis getting in on the fun in the new series.
Warwick Davis said his children play roles in Willow
At the Star Wars Celebration 2022 event in Anaheim that Looper attended, "Willow" star Warwick Davis confirmed that two members of his family participated in the "Willow" series alongside him. "Willow's daughter Mims is in fact played by my actual daughter, Annabelle," Davis told the crowd, "along with my son, who was a very capable stunt double for me." Mims (Dawn Downing) and her brother, Ranon (Mark Vandebrake), originally discover the infant Elora floating down a river in the original "Willow" movie.
"Willow" won't mark the first time Davis' children will work with their father on a major production. The Davis children first appeared on-screen in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2" as goblins at the wizarding bank Gringotts; their father plays both the goblin Griphook and Professor Filius Flitwick in the movie.
Davis also worked with his children on the "Star Wars" franchise. Annabelle was a creature and droid puppeteer for "Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens" and "Solo: A Star Wars Story," while Harrison did the same for "Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker," in which he also played an Ewok named Pommet Warwick.
Otherwise, Annabelle has acted in the British children's series "The Dumping Ground" since 2015, and Harrison has been doing voice-over work for the British children's series "Moley" since 2021.