Warwick Davis Turned Disney's Willow Series Into A Family Affair

While much of the Star Wars Celebration 2022 event in Anaheim was dedicated to the release of the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series and future "Star Wars" efforts, Lucasfilm brought a trailer for another property along too. Warwick Davis — who has played a number of roles across the "Star Wars" movies and television series over the years — was on hand to introduce the trailer for the upcoming series "Willow," a sequel to the production company's 1988 movie of the same name.

This movie, executive produced by George Lucas and directed by Ron Howard, tells the story of the sorcerer Willow (Davis), who inadvertently winds up the protector of an infant who has been prophesied to rid the kingdom of the villainous Queen Bavmorda (Jean Marsh). According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new "Willow" series picks up 20 years after the original movie. Both Davis and Joanne Whalley, who portrays Sorsha, are reprising their roles (via Entertainment Weekly). They will be joined by new cast members Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori, Ellie Bamber, and Ruby Cruz.

As Davis and Lucasfilm premiered the "Willow" trailer and gave the series a November 30 premiere date, the actor revealed that he's not the only Davis getting in on the fun in the new series.