Seth MacFarlane Confirms What We Suspected All Along About The Orville's Run On Fox

"Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane and Fox have a long history together, so it was perhaps slightly surprising when MacFarlane announced in the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con that his sci-fi show "The Orville" would head to Hulu for Season 3. At the time, the show's star and mastermind stated that the reason for the separation was that his vision and the network's desired production schedule didn't meet.

"My friends at the network understood what I was trying to do with this series, and they've done a spectacular job of marketing, launching and programming it for these past two seasons," MacFarlane's statement read. "But as the show has evolved and become more ambitious production-wise, I determined that I would not be able to deliver episodes until 2020, which would be challenging for the network."

Though this definitely makes it seem that Fox and MacFarlane parted ways in an amicable fashion, the end of such a lengthy working relationship can easily make you wonder whether there's something more bubbling under the surface. Well, MacFarlane has now commented on "The Orville's" run on Fox, and it appears that there indeed is more to the story than he originally said.