JP Karliak And Max Mittelman Explain What Makes Video Game Voice Work Unique - Exclusive

The process with video games — and how little the voice actors know ahead of time — requires them to take a separate approach from a scripted series or film. "One of the benefits of animation is [that] we get the script ahead of time. There is that preparation that you can do and get into it," JP Karliak explained. "Video games are very much seat of your pants, you show up, the spreadsheet of 600 lines in front of you. If you've got a big character ... the director will talk you through each thing, 'So, this is what's happening,' and you're trying to absorb as much as you can and make really good choices on the fly."

"It causes you to be a really good cold reader," Max Mittelman agreed.

Working without an advance script was also a regular part of their experience with anime. "It's less like traditional acting and more trying to solve a problem of, 'Okay, we have this much space to get this emotion in there and try to make it all work.' It's a much more puzzle-y thing," said Karliak.

For Mittelman, that's part of the draw of the work. "I enjoy doing all of those. They're all different skills, I feel like, and you get to work different parts of your brain ... That's my favorite part of the job. It's the variety, and getting to do so many different things."

So when you hear your favorite video game characters in those high-end cinematic scenes — the ones that make you cry — that's a very talented actor being coached by a director to give, essentially, a cold read. Capturing these emotions authentically in a limited amount of time, and giving a distinct feel to sometimes dozens of characters (for example, Karliak's role in "Red Dead Redemption II" was "The Local Pedestrian Population"), is a whole different challenge from "traditional" acting.

