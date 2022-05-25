Boss Baby's JP Karliak And Max Mittelman Name Their Dream Marvel And DC Roles - Exclusive

With so many major super-powered characters under their belts, one can't help but wonder what new roles JP Karliak and Max Mittelman might want to play. In our wide-ranging interview, we asked the pair what new superpowered DCEU and MCU individuals are on their "dream list" of characters they'd love to voice. It turns out they both have a soft spot for tricksters.

"I never had an answer for this, but I realized I do have an answer and it's Loki," said Mittelman, before recalling that his "Boss Baby" co-star had voiced Loki before.

"I played him in a 'Marvel Rising' webcomic," said Karliak. "It's a YouTube series, [Loki] against Ms. Marvel, which was super fun."

Mittelman agreed, noting, "I feel like he's so fun because he's the anti-hero. He's good guy, bad guy, we don't know, depends. [...] [He] seems like a really fun character to play."

As for Karliak, his dream character comes from DC Universe and tends to lean a little more toward the villainous. "It's always the Big Bad himself," Karliak said. "It's Joker. He's the numero-uno." He wasn't shy about showing off his impression, either — he effortlessly shifted into a spot-on Joker voice at Mittelman's praise. "I mean, you know Bats? It's always such a good time to play around!"

The pair have a penchant for two of the most charismatic chaos agents of the Marvel and DC universes, respectively, and it would be a blast to see them voice our favorite villains. With each having a host of new comic properties, here's hoping we see some brand new animated Loki and Joker material in the near future.

"The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib" is now streaming on Netflix.