JP Karliak And Max Mittelman On Boss Baby: Back In The Crib, Video Games, And Anime - Exclusive Interview

JP, this is your second outing as Ted "Boss Baby" Templeton, and Max this is your first turn as Tim, but both of you have experience with taking over characters portrayed recently by other performers and making them your own. I wanted to ask what is or was it like to take over those roles, and how did you manage to put your spin on it?

JP Karliak: Well, the interesting thing that I say about "Boss Baby" is that I don't think I do a particularly good Alec Baldwin. I think I do a really good Will-Arnett-doing-Alec-Baldwin, and ... more than capturing the celebrity voice that preceded me, it was more about capturing who the character was, and that's true whether it's Tin Man or Wile E. Coyote or the Green Goblin. It's less about me trying to get somebody else's version and more about me finding who the character is.

Max Mittelman: If you find the essence of the character themselves, then you never have to worry about who came before or matching a voice because that's what you're going for. In fact, I learned this lesson early on in doing voice match auditions for ADR for films. When I would focus on matching the vocal tonality, I would never get the job. When I would focus on good acting, I would get the job because people saw that was more organic. Wouldn't you say, JP?

Karliak: I think so. I know for my "Boss Baby" audition, I was convinced I was not booking this because I was like, "I don't have the voice," but there was a gag in the script [where] I was like, "This is hilarious," and I kept latching into that. For me, it was "Get to the jokes, get to the jokes."



As a side note, JP, you're part of my favorite fact that I've learned recently, because I was looking over your IMDb page, and for "Red Dead Redemption 2," you're credited as "The local pedestrian populace" as a whole.

Karliak: An entirety. All of it.

Mittelman: The whole thing.

Karliak: I was crowd members in the background saying, "Huba, huba, peanut butter, watermelon."

Mittelman: "Peanut butter, watermelon." That's a great addition. I only knew about watermelon, so adding peanut butter to that is actually a great addition to that. Thank you.

Karliak: I think I stole it from "Waiting for Guffman," if I'm not mistaken. I could be wrong, I am not going to take credit for that.

As we have established, you made it your own.

Mittelman: One of my favorite types of jobs is getting to do 20 characters in the background or something, because you get to play for a couple hours [with] so many different things. That's one of my favorite things to do.

Karliak: For sure.