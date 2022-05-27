The Bob's Burgers Writers Are Still Figuring Out Marshmallow's Return - Exclusive

Marshmallow, a transgender sex worker who "comes and goes as she pleases, answers to no one, and is truly free," became a fan favorite character over the course of the first eight seasons of "Bob's Burgers." She's one of the friendliest supporting characters on the show, and the Belcher family's acceptance of her was progressive when so many other TV comedies have — and still — balk at the idea of casting both trans women and sex workers. Since Season 8, however, Marshmallow hasn't made a single appearance on the show.

In June 2020, following the recasting of several Black cartoon characters that had been previously voiced by white actors, series creator Loren Bouchard confirmed that Marshmallow was also going to be recast, per CBR. While Marshmallow is a Black trans woman, she was originally voiced by David Herman, a white cisgender man. Gender may be less important than race in regards to this particular casting, given that "Bob's Burgers" is an animated show where men play women and women play men regularly, but growing sensitivities towards the broader problem of trans woman roles being given to cis male actors might also factor into recasting equation.

Two years later, Marshmallow has yet to return to the series (she appears in a non-speaking role dancing during the end credits of "The Bob's Burgers Movie"). Looper got to speak with Bouchard, writer/producer Nora Smith, and director/producer Bernard Derriman about "The Bob's Burgers Movie," and we asked about the status of Marshmallow's eventual recasting and return.