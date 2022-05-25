The Bob's Burgers Movie Reviews Provide A Lot To Chew On

Fans of the animated Fox show "Bob's Burgers" have waited a long, long time to finally see their favorite show make its big-screen debut. The series focuses on the outlandish adventures and workaday lives of Bob Belcher (H. Jon Benjamin), a mustachioed restaurant owner who owns the titular restaurant in a small tourist-trappy town adjacent to the sea. Along for the ride and causing chaos of their own are his loquacious and wine-loving wife, Linda (John Roberts), and their three kids — boy-crazy Tina (Dan Mintz), musical Gene (Eugene Mirman), and tough Louise (Kristen Schaal). Beyond the Belchers, the show sports a host of beloved characters who have become fan favorites over the past 12 (and counting) seasons.

As noted by Variety, "The Bob's Burgers Movie" was announced in October of 2017. It was originally set to come out on July 17, 2020, but Fox repeatedly pushed the release date back in light of the COVID-19 pandemic (per CNet).

Four years is a long time to wait for anything, but those who have been patiently yearning for some king-sized Belcher adventures are about to be rewarded handsomely. "The Bob's Burgers Movie" is finally ready for a May 27 release, and critics are beginning to weigh in as to how well the film manages to transfer the antics of the Belcher family from television to film. Come take a big bite of the reviews we've curated for you and see why the film has a lot for fans of the show to chew on.