Mimi Rogers And Titus Welliver Reunite For Bosch: Legacy 31 Years After Appearing In This Musical - Exclusive

After appearing alongside each other for seven seasons in Amazon Prime video's "Bosch," Titus Welliver and Mimi Rogers are well known for their respective portrayals of LAPD Detective Hieronymus "Harry" Bosch and civil rights attorney Honey "Money" Chandler. In fact, this duo's bumpy on-screen relationship goes all the way back to the very first episode in the franchise.

In "Bosch" Season 1, Episode 1 ("'Tis the Season"), Chandler quickly earns Bosch's ire in an extremely public setting. In the aftermath of an officer-involved shooting, the veteran detective finds himself facing cross-examination from Chandler during a wrongful death lawsuit. Although Bosch is fairly accustomed to such protocols, this particular encounter with the shrewd attorney briefly throws him for a loop when she brings up his mother's murder. Needless to say, Bosch holds a grudge against Chandler for some time after the incident.

However, despite Bosch and Chandler's misgivings toward each other, the two eventually come to form a truce of sorts by the time of Amazon Freevee's "Bosch: Legacy," in large part due to Chandler's relationship with Bosch's daughter, Maddie (Madison Lintz). While we still don't think we would call them friends per se, it's undeniable that these characters' working relationship has come a long way since the actors first appeared in the series.

Eagle-eyed visitors to Rogers and Welliver's IMDb pages will quickly notice that the two talented performers share credits in more than 45 different productions. In addition to many episodes of "Bosch" and "Bosch: Legacy," the two also once appeared in a notable musical biopic. In an exclusive interview with Looper, Rogers and Welliver reflected on their time working on this '90s movie.