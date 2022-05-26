Bob's Burgers Movie Team Has Some Cautiously Optimistic Sequel News
A decade after it first aired in 2011, "Bob's Burgers" remains one of the most beloved animated shows on television. Created by Loren Boucher and starring H. Jon Benjamin as the titular Bob Belcher, the show follows the burger-flipping Belcher family as they try to keep their restaurant afloat and navigate the oddities of their endearingly bizarre seaside town. With 12 seasons under its belt, it was only a matter of time before "Bob's Burgers" joined the ranks of "South Park," "The Simpsons," and other long-running animations by producing a feature-length film.
"The Bob's Burgers Movie" has been a long time coming. It was originally slated for a 2020 release, and though 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios) ordered the movie half a decade ago in 2017 (via Deadline), it is only now hitting theaters during the Memorial Day weekend. Early reviews are largely positive, with this publication giving "The Bob's Burgers Movie" a score of 9/10. That's an impressive feat, given that movies based on TV shows have a spotty track record, but it would appear that the latest film managed to take what worked on the small screen and translate it to the big one.
But why stop at one movie? That's a question some superfans of the Belcher family are no doubt already asking. And, as it turns out, the creator of "Bob's Burgers" has been thinking about it, too.
Creator Loren Bouchard says he'd make another Bob's Burgers movie given the chance
With the long-delayed "The Bob's Burgers Movie" now finally making its way to audiences, speculation has already begun about the possibility of a sequel. That may sound like jumping the shark — after all, the studio has yet to see how this first movie performs at the box office — but "Bob's Burgers" creator Loren Bouchard appears enthusiastic about the concept of doing another movie under the right circumstances. In fact, according to an interview with Games Radar, Bouchard and other creatives responsible for the scenes have already been thinking about it for a while.
"Even halfway through, we talked about how we want to do another one," Bouchard told Games Radar. Of course, that doesn't mean a sequel is officially in the works. In fact, the director made clear that talk of a second "Bob's Burgers" movie was largely an inside joke. As Bouchard explained, "We started joking about what we would do differently for the next one or start talking about 'the next one' as a fun wink to each other, which meant 'I'm having fun, are you?'"
While fans of "Bob's Burgers" would undoubtedly love to see more of their favorite show on the big screen, Bouchard was clear that he would only consider a sequel if there was a story worth telling. "...you don't want to just crap one out," he explained. "The story would absolutely have to be deserving." But should such an opportunity present itself, Bouchard is on board, remarking, "We would be fools not to try and do it again if somebody gave us the chance."