Bob's Burgers Movie Team Has Some Cautiously Optimistic Sequel News

A decade after it first aired in 2011, "Bob's Burgers" remains one of the most beloved animated shows on television. Created by Loren Boucher and starring H. Jon Benjamin as the titular Bob Belcher, the show follows the burger-flipping Belcher family as they try to keep their restaurant afloat and navigate the oddities of their endearingly bizarre seaside town. With 12 seasons under its belt, it was only a matter of time before "Bob's Burgers" joined the ranks of "South Park," "The Simpsons," and other long-running animations by producing a feature-length film.

"The Bob's Burgers Movie" has been a long time coming. It was originally slated for a 2020 release, and though 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios) ordered the movie half a decade ago in 2017 (via Deadline), it is only now hitting theaters during the Memorial Day weekend. Early reviews are largely positive, with this publication giving "The Bob's Burgers Movie" a score of 9/10. That's an impressive feat, given that movies based on TV shows have a spotty track record, but it would appear that the latest film managed to take what worked on the small screen and translate it to the big one.

But why stop at one movie? That's a question some superfans of the Belcher family are no doubt already asking. And, as it turns out, the creator of "Bob's Burgers" has been thinking about it, too.