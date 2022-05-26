The Hannah Montana Character You Likely Forgot Ray Liotta Played

Ray Liotta has passed away. On May 26, 2022, Deadline reported that the actor, best known for his role as Henry Hill in film director Martin Scorsese's 1990 gangster film classic "Goodfellas," died during his sleep at the age of 67. From his time entering the world of acting in the late 1970s all the way up to the present day, Liotta constructed a remarkable legacy including a vast slate of credits across film and television, some of which have even yet to release, such the upcoming crime-drama TV series "Black Bird."

The actor demonstrated a remarkable tonal range across his career, playing parts in properties ranging from the 1989 sports film "Field of Dreams," to the 2012 crime-thriller "The Place Beyond the Pines," to the 2019 romance-drama "Marriage Story." Some of these parts garnered massive popularity, while other appearances may have flown under the radar even for devoted fans of Liotta.

One particular credit that may be surprising to many is the actor's appearance on the 2006 Disney Channel sitcom "Hannah Montana," which starred a young Miley Cyrus as a fictional version of herself and her titular pop star alter ego. But which character did Liotta play on the show?