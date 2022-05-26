How Rory Kinnear Prepared For His Horrifying Performance In Men - Exclusive

Rory Kinnear said that he took several steps after landing the job in "Men" to create distinct personalities for the characters, including writing little biographies for each of them.

"That was the first thing I did," he explained to Looper. "I knew that there's someone who's going to be in charge of hair and makeup and there's going to be someone in charge of costume, and they're going to be working away themselves ... So I guess that was why, when I was writing biographies, it wasn't, 'He looks like this,' or 'I think he wears these.' It was, 'This is the history of this person as I see them, and this is the kind of things they're into and what they like, this is the music that they like,' and that kind of stuff."

Kinnear sent the bios to costume designer Lisa Duncan and makeup designer Nicole Stafford, and soon got images from them of various possible looks. Although some CG was involved in putting Kinnear's face on other actors' bodies, he tried to subtly change each character's visage through the use of wigs, contact lenses, and make-up. That's also when he noticed the curious reactions he was getting from the film's crew.

"A little funny, just on a personal level, was seeing how differently people behaved to me, day to day, depending on who I was playing," he said. "I wasn't staying in character in between takes, I was still Rory, but people behaved completely different to me, depending on basically what wig and teeth I had."

If you had to interact with an actor playing characters as unnerving as Geoffrey, Samuel (the little boy), the vicar, or the film's personification of the Green Man, you might behave a little oddly around him too, don't you think?

"Men" is now playing in theaters.