Christina Chong Reveals The Marvel Character She Almost Played - Exclusive
Christina Chong is certainly no stranger to high-profile roles. Early in her career, she appeared in an episode of "Doctor Who," and since that time, she's gone on to star in the likes of "Johnny English Reborn," "Black Mirror," and "Tom & Jerry: The Movie" (via IMDb). However, she recently landed what's arguably her highest-profile role to date as La'an Noonien-Singh on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." She plays the chief of security on the ship and is a faraway descendent of the infamous "Star Trek" antagonist Khan Noonien Singh.
Her role on "Strange New Worlds" is a promising sign of things to come for the actress, but as she revealed in an exclusive interview with Looper, she could've had a substantial role in another massive franchise had the stars aligned differently. In an alternate timeline — which adds up, seeing as how the multiverse is now a thing — Chong could've entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe years ago as an iconic villain.
Christina Chong almost played Ghost in Ant-Man and the Wasp
Christina Chong may not have watched "Moon Knight" by the time her interview with us took place, but she was still intimately familiar with the Marvel machine. When asked if she'd ever consider joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she surprised everybody by mentioning how she almost had the opportunity years ago. She explained, "I screen-tested for the role of Ghost in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp.' I was testing with Hannah John-Kamen, and I won't say who else was there because I don't know if that's appropriate, but there were four of us all together testing in Atlanta."
Apparently, she got fairly far along in the process, as she went on to mention how she had the chance to try on the costume and learn a stunt routine to perform on camera. While it was no doubt an exciting process, Chong also stated, "It was probably the most anxiety I'd ever had for an audition before in my life."
By the sound of it, if another opportunity arose to join the MCU, Chong would sign up in a heartbeat.
