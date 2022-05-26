Christina Chong Reveals The Marvel Character She Almost Played - Exclusive

Christina Chong may not have watched "Moon Knight" by the time her interview with us took place, but she was still intimately familiar with the Marvel machine. When asked if she'd ever consider joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she surprised everybody by mentioning how she almost had the opportunity years ago. She explained, "I screen-tested for the role of Ghost in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp.' I was testing with Hannah John-Kamen, and I won't say who else was there because I don't know if that's appropriate, but there were four of us all together testing in Atlanta."

Apparently, she got fairly far along in the process, as she went on to mention how she had the chance to try on the costume and learn a stunt routine to perform on camera. While it was no doubt an exciting process, Chong also stated, "It was probably the most anxiety I'd ever had for an audition before in my life."

By the sound of it, if another opportunity arose to join the MCU, Chong would sign up in a heartbeat.



New episodes of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" air weekly every Thursday on Paramount+.