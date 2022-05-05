Christina Chong Talks Entering The Massive Franchise That Is Star Trek - Exclusive Interview

What's it been like to step into the legacy of "Star Trek" and bring something new to a franchise as massive as this one?

Stepping into it was huge, but I only realized that after. As I was saying, it's still growing on me how big it is. It probably will still grow me, especially after the premiere once it airs. But I love the fact that La'an is a new character because it means I can bring whatever I want, essentially, within the realms of what the writers have written, but I can make her my own. I still get to interact with the legacy characters, and I'm very lucky that I get to interact with all of them quite regularly. La'an is kind of everywhere. She can be anywhere. As a Chief Security Officer, she's got to be everywhere.

I love that. I want to bring that feeling of we are all — which "Star Trek" has taught me as well — it [has] enforced that fact that we're all the same. The whole diversity thing: we're all the same, all the aliens that we go to. It's great how Pike — he's such a great captain — how he treats every planet we go to. He's so empathetic and understanding and treats everyone as an equal, and that's how it should be. It doesn't matter where you are from, who you are, what you look like. You should be treated as equally as the person sitting next to you, or the person on the TV, or the person in the White House. Everyone is a human, and at a basic level, we're all made of the same thing energetically. I love that "Star Trek" brings that to my world.

Speaking of some of the legacy characters, what was it like to work with Rebecca Romijn and Anson Mount?

Rebecca is brilliant. Rebecca's really funny. She's great on set. I watched ["Star Trek: Discovery"] beforehand, and when I realized that I would have a lot with Rebecca, especially this first season, I was very happy to read those scripts. From La'an, she's a big-sister-role figure. For me in real life as well, there's a lot of things that I'm going through as we go through to the premiere [that Rebecca's] been through a hundred times. In a way, it's a real-life crossover in some aspects.

Then, Anson — he's a brilliant captain. He's a brilliant leader. This is my proper big leading role in an American TV show. Anson taught me [that] as a leader, you have to reserve your energy and be balanced and emotionally together — as a leader, as a captain. And that's exactly who Anson is.

Coming from the UK, we don't work as many hours over there, [and] I'm used to coming on set and being like "bada boom, bada boom, let's have fun off-camera as well." But then I noticed with Rebecca as well, to an extent, it would come out here and there with funny little lines or whatever. I was like, "Oh, right, okay." It's not as [though] we can't do that over here, but then I quickly realized why you can't, because you're filming so many hours per day. It's a real lesson in energy management. Anson does that perfectly. He has that line of fun and reserving energy for the performance.

Did you have to go through any special training to prepare for your role?

My training was sitting down in quarantine watching all of the original series. I come from a dance background and martial arts, parkour, that kind of thing. The security aspect, the combat aspect of it, I generally pick up quite easily. For me, it was more about learning about the world of "Star Trek" research.